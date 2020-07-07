< Back to All News

Carjacking Kidnapping Arrest Nevada City Woman

Posted: Jul. 7, 2020 12:27 AM PDT

A Nevada City woman is facing several felony charges regarding a recent and mostly vague incident in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 40-year-old Vanessa Leahy has been arrested for such things as carjacking, extortion, and kidnapping…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

The victim reported the incident a week ago. And Bates says the department is also seeking more arrests of possible two more people…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

And because more suspects are being sought, Bates says no other information is being released at this time, including what exactly happened and what sparked it. He says the victim does know the suspects but declined to describe their relationship, for now.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha