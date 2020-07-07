Carjacking Kidnapping Arrest Nevada City Woman

A Nevada City woman is facing several felony charges regarding a recent and mostly vague incident in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 40-year-old Vanessa Leahy has been arrested for such things as carjacking, extortion, and kidnapping…

The victim reported the incident a week ago. And Bates says the department is also seeking more arrests of possible two more people…

And because more suspects are being sought, Bates says no other information is being released at this time, including what exactly happened and what sparked it. He says the victim does know the suspects but declined to describe their relationship, for now.