CASA Programs Facing State Budget Cuts

The Court Appointed Special Advocates program, also known as CASA, could be a victim of the state budget deficit. Volunteers are recruited to help abused and neglected children, including foster kids, navigate the judicial and welfare system. Last year, Governor Newsom committed 60-million dollars over three years, with the first allotment received in December. But the last two years may be cut, depending on how negotiations go at the State Capitol. There are 44 centers in California. That includes one in Nevada County, where executive director Nicole McNeeley says they’ve only received one-fourth of the promised funding so far…

McNeeley says they’re currently able to help 50 children, but that number can always go up…

McNeeley says if the cut stays in the state budget it will make fundraising, which also promotes the program, even more crucial.