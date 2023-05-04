< Back to All News

CASA Programs Facing State Budget Cuts

Posted: May. 4, 2023 12:41 AM PDT

The Court Appointed Special Advocates program, also known as CASA, could be a victim of the state budget deficit. Volunteers are recruited to help abused and neglected children, including foster kids, navigate the judicial and welfare system. Last year, Governor Newsom committed 60-million dollars over three years, with the first allotment received in December. But the last two years may be cut, depending on how negotiations go at the State Capitol. There are 44 centers in California. That includes one in Nevada County, where executive director Nicole McNeeley says they’ve only received one-fourth of the promised funding so far…

click to listen to Nicole McNeeley

McNeeley says they’re currently able to help 50 children, but that number can always go up…

click to listen to Nicole McNeeley

McNeeley says if the cut stays in the state budget it will make fundraising, which also promotes the program, even more crucial.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha