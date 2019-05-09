Cascade Shores Concerned About Leach Field Project

It’s been over 14 years since the Cascade Shores wastewater treatment facility was damaged by a landslide. And then the site for a leach, or drainage, field, to remove contaminants was affected by another landslide, in February of 2017. Nevada County is proposing an alternate site. But nearby homeowners, including Mike Fitzwater, say a more in-depth environmental analysis needs to be done first, to make sure that area is stable enough. The county is under the gun, from the state, to reduce effluent discharges to the proper health standard…

County Supervisors are scheduled to consider approving more funding for slope investigations…

Fitzwater says he’s also concerned additional effluent from the septic tank and whether that could also impact slope stability.