Cascade Shores Homeowners Sue Over Landslide

Victims of the Cascade Shores rain-soaked landslide that occurred about a year ago, on Nevada County-owned land, have filed a lawsuit. Grass Valley Attorney Scott Browne has filed the suit on behalf of three homeowners. He says they’re seeking to have the court order the county to stabilize the slopes to prevent further damage to the homes, as well as 33 other homes that he says are still threatened. He says the county was well aware of the potential danger as far back as 2005, when a similar landslide occurred that damaged Cascade Shore’s waste treatment plant…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Browne says the homeowners have still not been able to move back in and the county has refused to pay for repairs. Amd the homeowners also have to prove their parcels are safe, at their expense…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Browne also says the county purchased additional land to build a new community leach field system to replace the treatment plant. And he says homeowners believe the county downplayed the landslide risk on this new property, in order to muffle any concern that could prevent the county from getting state funding. County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green says she can’t say much…

click to listen to Alison Barratt-Green

No court date has been set yet.