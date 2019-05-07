Cascade Shores Landslide Lawsuits Still Unresolved

Still no resolution of three lawsuits filed against Nevada County regarding a landslide that impacted over 30 Cascade Shores homes over two years ago. The three lawsuits, filed in March of last year, represent four homeowners. Grass Valley attorney Scott Browne is handling two of the lawsuits covering three of the four homeowners. He says a tentative trial date has been pushed back to January of next year, but that’s not unusual…

Browne says the county considers the February 2017 landslide an “act of God”. Another landslide, in 2005, damaged the community’s wastewater treatment plant.Two of the homes in his lawsuits are completely uninhabitable. He says another was yellow-tagged by the county, which means the homeowner hasn’t been able to move back in without paying for an expensive geo-technical report to see if it’s still structurally sound…

Browne says the other homeowners still can’t make any improvements, without having the same asssessment done. The lawsuits ask the Court to order the county to stabilize slopes, to reduce the possibility of future landslides.