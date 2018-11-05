Cascade Shores Landslide Lawsuits Still Unresolved

Nearly eight months since it was filed, there’s still no resolution of two lawsuits filed by several Cascade Shores homeowners against Nevada County. Grass Valley attorney Scott Browne represents two of the three property owners whose homes were damaged, after a February 2017 landslide occurred during heavy rains on adjacent county-owned property. He says the homeowners want the Court to order the county to stabilize the slopes, to prevent further damage to those homes, as well as 33 other homes that are still threatened by future storms…

Browne says the county is already dealing with a similar landslide that occurred in 2005 that seriously damaged the Cascade Shores wastewater treatment plant. He says the county purchased additional property nearby for a new community leach field system, where the most recent landslide occurred…

Browne says two of the homes are uninhabitable, with the other home still occupied. But he says that homeowner wouldn’t be able to sell it without paying for an expensive assessment to determine if the property is safe. He says the other 33 homeowners still can’t make any improvements, without also having the same assessment done. With no settlement of his case on the horizon, Browne says a tentative trial date has been scheduled, but not until August of next year. He says the two lawsuits may also be consolidated into one case. The county has denied any legal responsibility for the landslides.