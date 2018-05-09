Cascade Shores Sewage Disposal Upgrades Ahead

Cascade Shores residents, including victims of the February 2017 landslide, can look forward to major sewage disposal upgrades in the near future. Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says preparation work is getting underway for a leach field project…

County officials met earlier in the week with the homeowners association. A group of them filed a lawsuit against the county in March, seeking damages for being forced out of their homes from the landslide. They’re seeking to have the Court order the county to stabilize the slopes, to prevent further damages to their homes, as well as 33 other homes that they say are still threatened. In the suit, the plaintiffs also said they believe the county downplayed the landslide risk on the property set aside for sewage upgrades, in order to muffle any concern that could prevent the county from getting state funding. Tillotson says the lawsuit was not discussed…

The lawsuit contends that several homeowners have not been able to move back in and the county has refused to pay for repairs, that homeowners must prove their parcels are safe, at their expense. A 2005 landslide damaged the Cascade Shores wastewater treatment plant, with a replacement built in 2009. Tillotson says the leach field project, which replaces the wastewater plant, is also needed, in order to comply with stricter state standards regarding copper and zinc levels. Construction will take around six months.