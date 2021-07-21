Case Dismissed Against BLM Counterprotester

The second of three counterprotesters arrested after last year’s Black Lives Matter rally in Nevada City nearly a year ago has had his charge dismissed. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 48-year-old Joseph Alves had faced one misdemeanor assault charge…

Wilson says Alves had been seen bullying BLM demonstrators and also ripped a sign out of the hands of one of them….

Wilson took over for Cliff Newell last week to fill out the rest of Newell’s term as district attorney, after Newell retired. In March, 48-year-old Randy Matheson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery and is on one year of probation. He also has to attend anger management classes and perform 30 hours of community service. He was accused of sucker-punching or slapping a man in the face. Meanwhile, the status of the case of the third counterprotester, 40-year-old Steven Smith, is scheduled for Friday. He’s still facing one felony assault charge, for throwing a man to the ground.