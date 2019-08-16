< Back to All News

Case Dismissed Against Tassone Assault Suspect

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 5:53 PM PDT

The man arrested in the brutal attack of a 78-year-old Grass Valley church volunteer about four years ago can never be restored to mental competency. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says that’s the determination for 54-year-old Alan Sorensen, after he was treated at Napa State Hospital for the maximum allowable time of almost three years…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Mary Tassone was in a coma for a period of time, after the attack, outside Saint Patrick Church…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Among the charges that had been filed against Sorensen was attempted murder. He allegedly struck Tassone in the head and then stole her car.

