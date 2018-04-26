< Back to All News

Cash and Cline Tribute Concert Saturday

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

If you like some old time country music, want to help Vietnam war veterans, or both, there’s a concert you should check out this weekend. Gary Barnes with the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, says Johnny and Dee Price and the Rhythm Riders will be at the Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley Saturday night…

You’ll hear lots of music from both artists including ‘Ring of Fire’ and ‘Crazy’, and Barnes says they sound just like the real thing. Co-organizer Bart Ruud says the proceeds go to Vietnam Veterans of America and their programs…

The show is at 8pm Saturday.

