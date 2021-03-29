Cash Bail Found Mostly Unconstitutional

While voters defeated an end to cash bail in California last November, the State Supreme Court has given the proposal new life. Justices have ruled that it’s unconstitutional for people to be detained in jail while awaiting trial just because they can’t afford to pay bail. Nevada County Public Defender Keri Klein says it’s a good step forward in eliminating discrimination against low-income defendants…

But Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the ruling also makes it clear that it’s not an outright ban on cash bail…

Nevada County was also part of a pilot program, about a year and a half ago, that released people without having to pay bail, mainly for non-violent charges, especially drug offenses. There’s also another bill being put together by the State Senator of the original proposal seeking additional reforms. Bob Hertzberg calls the current bail bond industry a form of “predatory lenders”.