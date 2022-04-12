Catio Opens At Animal Shelter

Thanks to volunteers, donors, and staff, there are now much-needed improvements to the Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter on Freeman Lane. And animal control officer, Caralyn Figone, says that includes the recent completion of a catio, which are becoming increasing popular at shelters. She says it allows indoor as well as better outdoor access…

Figone says the catio can accomodate around 20 to 30 cats, although the population never actually gets that high. She explains that when the shelter first gets a lost or stray cat, it has to be isolated, initially, in case they might be carrying any kind of disease. So they are always integrated slowly into the population. She says visitors should also find the catio more appealing, when considering an adoption…

Three outdoor kennels and an adjoining indoor kennel were in disrepair and unsafe. But Figone says the group Rational Animal put together a plan to help the shelter have their dream-come-true catio. They also secured fencing, painted, added safe gates, perches, and walkways, a sunroof, enrichment furniture, cat hammocks, and scratching posts.