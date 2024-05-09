CATS Reporting Fraudulent Ticket Sales

There are still two more weekends and six performances of “Snow Falling on Cedars” at the Nevada Theatre. And the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is reporting fraudulent ticket sales. Executive Director Jeannie Wood says the unsanctioned vendor is Stub Hub…

click to listen to Jeannie Wood

Wood says she doesn’t know how many fake tickets have been sold. The site has not been taken down yet but Stub Hub says it’s investigating…

click to listen to Jeannie Wood

Wood says tickets are only being sold through the CATS website.