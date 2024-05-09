< Back to All News

CATS Reporting Fraudulent Ticket Sales

Posted: May. 9, 2024 2:35 PM PDT

There are still two more weekends and six performances of “Snow Falling on Cedars” at the Nevada Theatre. And the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is reporting fraudulent ticket sales. Executive Director Jeannie Wood says the unsanctioned vendor is Stub Hub…

Wood says she doesn’t know how many fake tickets have been sold. The site has not been taken down yet but Stub Hub says it’s investigating…

Wood says tickets are only being sold through the CATS website.

