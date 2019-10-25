< Back to All News

Cause Of Crash Killing Grass Valley Couple Unknown

Posted: Oct. 25, 2019 1:07 PM PDT

The cause of the solo vehicle accident that killed a Grass Valley Couple last month is still inconclusive, according to preliminary information from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Investigating CHP Officer Mike Zersas says there could still be multiple factors…

But Zersas says drugs and alcohol can be ruled out…

There was no indication of braking. Zersas says 78-year-old Albert Grevstad was driving a full-size pickup that had been towing a fifth-wheel trailer on Interstate 80. He went off the road, still at freeway speed, across the Marysville Boulevard on-ramp, and up a dirt embankment, before crashing into a tree. Grevstad’s 68-year-old wife, Linda, was also killed.

