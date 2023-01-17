Cause of Death Of Missing NevCo Teen Released

Autopsy results have been released, about two months after the body of a missing Nevada County teen was found in a very heavily-wooded river drainage area. The Coroner’s Office says the cause of death for 16-year-old Trinity Backus was what’s only described as “probable hypothermia” and “prolonged environmental exposure”. Backus had been missing for about two days. She was last seen alive walking away, barefoot and in a robe and pajamas, from her aunt’s home, at night, on Kentucky Ravine Road. Her body was found about a half-mile from there. The circumstances leading to her disappearance have never been discussed by the Sheriff’s Department, which continues to investigate the case. The Department has said that there was nothing suspicious about Trinity’s death but is declining any further comment.