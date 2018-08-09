< Back to All News

Cause Of Death Of Nevada City Woman Still Unknown

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 6:56 AM PDT

The investigation into the death of a Nevada City woman in Mendocino County last month is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. County Sheriff’s Captain Greg Van Patten says 50-year-old Kathleen Zuelsdorf was found at the bottom of a popular bridge, in the north coastal town of Albion on July 25th…

click to listen to Captain Van Patten

Van Patten says Zuelsdorf likely fell from the bridge. He says there’s no evidence of foul play, but the cause is still being determined…

click to Captain Van Patten

Van Patten says suicide is suspected. Zuelsdorf had visited the town in the past with family members.

