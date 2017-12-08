Cause of Death of Sacramento Woman Unknown

It’s been confirmed, through fingerprints, that it was the missing Sacramento woman whose body was found in the American River Canyon near Auburn on Wednesday. But Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says the autopsy is inconclusive as to how 33-year-old Yin Wong died. She says a toxicology will be done next…

Erwin says it could take up to 3 months before results are available. Foul play had already been ruled out. Erwin also says there was damage to Wong’s body from a mountain lion, but that did not interfere with trying to determine the cause of death…

After contacting wildlife officials, the Sheriff’s Department advises that this is not abnormal behavior for a mountain lion and there’s no reason to believe that there is any unusual danger to the public.