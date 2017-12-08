< Back to All News

Cause of Death of Sacramento Woman Unknown

Posted: Dec. 8, 2017 1:06 PM PST

It’s been confirmed, through fingerprints, that it was the missing Sacramento woman whose body was found in the American River Canyon near Auburn on Wednesday. But Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says the autopsy is inconclusive as to how 33-year-old Yin Wong died. She says a toxicology will be done next…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

Erwin says it could take up to 3 months before results are available. Foul play had already been ruled out. Erwin also says there was damage to Wong’s body from a mountain lion, but that did not interfere with trying to determine the cause of death…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

After contacting wildlife officials, the Sheriff’s Department advises that this is not abnormal behavior for a mountain lion and there’s no reason to believe that there is any unusual danger to the public.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha