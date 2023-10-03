Cause Of Death Revealed In North San Juan Murder

Two months after the crime occurred, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has released how a murder victim was killed in North San Juan. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says 61-year-old Daniel Leidel died at the scene from a gunshot wound. His body was found late at night, on July 29th, outside his vehicle, on the side Tyler Foote Crossing Road at Black Sands Mine Road…

Otherwise, no other information is being released, including whether the 72-year-old Stewart and Leidel knew each other, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or a motive. And Quadros says the department is still seeking the public’s help in prosecuting the case…

The vehicle at the scene was determined to belong to Leidel and showed signs of damage to the exterior. Quadros says what caused the damage is also not being released. Meanwhile, Stewart has another bail hearing scheduled on October 12th.