Cause Of Death Unknown Man Found Wolf Creek

Posted: Jun. 26, 2024 11:57 AM PDT

Grass Valley Police are continuing to try to determine what caused a man to end up dead in Wolf Creek. Lieutenant Clint Bates says the body was found in a stretch of water between the mining museum and the back side of animal control and the wastewater treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Murder is not suspected at this time. But drowning is a possibility…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says other possible accidental or medical causes are also being investigated…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says autopsy results are still pending from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the man is not available yet.

