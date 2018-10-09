< Back to All News

Cause of Last Wind Complex Fire Determined

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 5:04 PM PDT

The cause of the fourth of the four Wind Complex fires that occurred a year ago in Nevada, Yuba, and Butte Counties has been determined. And it appears to be accidental. Cal Fire Deputy Communications Director, Mike Mohler, says the Cascade Fire, in Yuba County, was related to the arcing of sagging PG and E power lines…

Mohler says although no criminal violations were found, the report was still turned over to the District Attorney’s Office…

The Cascade Fire burned nearly 10-thousand acres, near Loma Rica, in the Yuba County Foothills. The cause of the other three Wind Complex Fires were released over four months earlier. And it was due to tree branches or vegetation touching power lines. But Cal Fire also found no violations by PG and E, regarding the La Porte Fire, in Butte County. However, it did find violations regarding the Lobo and McCourtney Fires in Nevada County. District Attorney Cliff Newell says he has a deadline to make a decision on April 8th of last year…

But Newell says the violation would be no worse than a misdemeanor, with a fine of no more than a-thousand dollars.

