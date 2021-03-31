Cautious Optimism and Warnings as Restrictions Lessen

Springtime, a new stimulus package, increasing volumes of vaccine, and dropping case rates are all signs that the county has begun heading towards more normal activities. Dr. Brian Evans with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital says the sacrifices are paying off.
However, Dr. Evans does express some concerns about relaxing behaviors even if people have been vaccinated.
And as more people become available, like almost all public officials and health experts, Dr. Evans says the first available vaccine is the best vaccine.
Evans says one of the most frustrating issues is the amount of misinformation about vaccines that is spreading.
The doctor says the best source of information are the medical experts… do not trust information that is floating around social media.
