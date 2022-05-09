Celebrating Nurses Week and Hospital Week

This week Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the community are celebrating medical professionals as it is and Nurses Week and Hospital Week. Chief Nurse and Operating Officer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Lori Katterhagen says they are gearing up for a fun week.

Katterhagen says Nures week is tied to the birthday of the mother of nursing and classic hygienic efforts, Florence Nightengale *

The hospital is also celebrating Hospital Week, as services have returned to close to normal.