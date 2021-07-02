Celebrating the 4th of July

The City of Grass Valley is ready to celebrate the 4th of July in a more normal fashion, however, it will still not be as robust as the pre-pandemic celebrations. City Manager Tim Kiser says Grass Valley events will be split up between two days with a Pancake Breakfast and festival on Mill Street Saturday, July 3rd.

Then from 11- 3, the festivities continue with outdoor food and beverages, including the ability to walk and consume alcoholic beverages in the Promenade and on Main Steet.

Then on Sunday, the actual 4th of July, events kick off early with the parade scheduled to start at 9:00AM.

Only the southbound direction of Church Street will be closed to traffic to allow for people actually going to church access to religious facilities. But the parade will travel on the side heading south towards the fairgrounds.

Then at approximately 9:30 PM, the big event happens form the same location as last year… almost directly between Grass Valley and Nevada City.

The fireworks, made possible by generous community sponsors, will be visible from numerous areas around Grass Valley and Nevada City.