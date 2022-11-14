< Back to All News

Celebrating Those Who Served

Posted: Nov. 14, 2022 5:22 AM PST

Over a hundred people gathered at the Veterans Building in Grass Valley on Veterans Day to celebrate all of the people in all of the brancjhes of the militray that have served our county in times of war and in times of peace. American Legion Post 130 Comander Claude Hessel welcomed the crowd while explaining the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

 

Celebrations included presenting of the colors, an invocation, singing of inspirational songs, and a keynote presentation from retired Army Major Jim Taylor, Medal of Honor Recipient for service during Vietnam. Taylor spoke of those who served with him and under him.

 

Many of the soldiers fresh out of high school just seventeen years old. Taylor sharing stories of other’s heroics, not his own. Though, at times faced with the horrors and tragedy of war, Taylor said all his troops focused on commitment to country.

 

The retired officer also said he concerned about the youth of the country today saying they don’t seem to care. Following his talk, Taylor shared this message to the youth.

 

Ceremonies concluded with a three-gun volley and the playing of Taps; from there, a tri-tip lunch and Bloody Mary’s were served for veterans and Karaoke fun was had in the Bunker all afternoon.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha