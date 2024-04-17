Celebration Of First Bike-Only Natl Forest Trail

A grand opening celebration in Nevada County for what’s being called the first directional bicycle-specific trail network in a national forest in California is coming up this weekend. The main architect of the Parliament Trail network, Orion Kroger, appeared on KNCO’s On the Town, on Monday, to talk about it. He said the trail is close to the multi-use Hoot trailhead, off Highway 20, in the Harmony Ridge area. He noted how mountain bike riding has exploded since the COVID pandemic was declared four years ago…

It comprises two existing trails which have been reworked into a single two-point-nine mile loop. It is considered to be intermediate-to-difficult…

Kroger said Parliament Trail network is named after the collective name for a group of owls. The celebration begins at the Harmony Market at 12:30 on Saturday, with a barbecue. It’s also a fundraiser for Bicyclists of Nevada County.