< Back to All News

Celebration of Light in Nevada City

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:10 AM PST

A festive atmosphere and positive thoughts about building community in Nevada City as part of the Chanukah celebrations. The third annual public menorah lighting and celebration took place in Robinson Plaza Thursday evening. Part of the festivities included lighting a nine foot tall menorah and some fun lighthearted performances. City Council member Duane Strawser has attended the Menorah Lighting in the past says the event put on by the Chabad of Grass Valley is a mix of fun and seriousness, and is meant to bring people together.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz explains to the crowd that the menorah represents how light can overcome darkness.

Listen to Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz

People stopping by the by the celebration had an opportunity to taste traditional Jewish treats.

Listen to Guest

Before the actual lighting of the menorah the crowd was entertained by the Dancing Rabbis and a juggling rabbi that re-told the story of Chanukah.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha