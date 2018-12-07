Celebration of Light in Nevada City

A festive atmosphere and positive thoughts about building community in Nevada City as part of the Chanukah celebrations. The third annual public menorah lighting and celebration took place in Robinson Plaza Thursday evening. Part of the festivities included lighting a nine foot tall menorah and some fun lighthearted performances. City Council member Duane Strawser has attended the Menorah Lighting in the past says the event put on by the Chabad of Grass Valley is a mix of fun and seriousness, and is meant to bring people together.

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz explains to the crowd that the menorah represents how light can overcome darkness.

People stopping by the by the celebration had an opportunity to taste traditional Jewish treats.

Before the actual lighting of the menorah the crowd was entertained by the Dancing Rabbis and a juggling rabbi that re-told the story of Chanukah.