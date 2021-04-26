Celebration of Trails and Art Fun

Trail enthusiasts from around the county and the surrounding areas swooped in to take advantage of relatively dry weather to participate in a celebration of trails and art in Nevada County over the weekend. Executive Director of the Bear Yuba Land Trust, Erin Tarr was manning the check in station at the Wolf Creek Trail Saturday morning.

The five hour event included hands on activities and cultural presentations on five different trails around western Nevada County. Former mayor and city council member Howard Levine was back in town to celebrate both the Wolf Creek Trail, which has been a passion of his for 30 years, as well as a new project Wild Edges.

Project Wild Edges co-creator Jenny Hale says the project incorporates interpretive dance with an important message connecting science and art, and humanity.*

Whether you enjoy art, nature, hiking or just being outside… the children keep everything in perspective sharing what they liked most.