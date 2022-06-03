National Trails Day is fully observed this weekend in Nevada County with the 8th Annual Celebration of Trails on Saturday. And although some of the 11 different adventures are booked up, there’s still time to purchase tickets for some of them. Bear Yuba Land Trust Development and Communications Director, Jorie Emory, says there’s a hike for everyone…

BYLT Trail Adopters are also leading a hike for people of all ages and abilities on the Litton Trail. They’re also partnering with the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation for three guided hikes at Empire Mine, Bridgeport, and Malakoff Diggins state parks. Also, the Sierra Trailblazers Running Club is also leading a 5k run on the Cascade Canal Trail. And Emory says to be sure and stop by the kickoff celebration, from 5 to 8:30 Friday evening, at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City, where you learn more about trials. All proceeds from their merchandise, as well as ticket sales, will go directly toward trail creation and maintenance projects…

You can also register for one of the trail adventures that’s still available, and also find out about schedules and times. Or go to “BYLT dot-org”.