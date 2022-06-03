< Back to All News

Celebration of Trails on Saturday

Posted: Jun. 3, 2022 12:27 AM PDT

National Trails Day is fully observed this weekend in Nevada County with the 8th Annual Celebration of Trails on Saturday. And although some of the 11 different adventures are booked up, there’s still time to purchase tickets for some of them. Bear Yuba Land Trust Development and Communications Director, Jorie Emory, says there’s a hike for everyone…

click to listen to Jorie Emory

BYLT Trail Adopters are also leading a hike for people of all ages and abilities on the Litton Trail. They’re also partnering with the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation for three guided hikes at Empire Mine, Bridgeport, and Malakoff Diggins state parks. Also, the Sierra Trailblazers Running Club is also leading a 5k run on the Cascade Canal Trail. And Emory says to be sure and stop by the kickoff celebration, from 5 to 8:30 Friday evening, at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City, where you learn more about trials. All proceeds from their merchandise, as well as ticket sales, will go directly toward trail creation and maintenance projects…

 

click to listen to Jorie Emory

You can also register for one of the trail adventures that’s still available, and also find out about schedules and times. Or go to “BYLT dot-org”.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha