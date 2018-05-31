< Back to All News

Celebration of Trails with the BYLT

Posted: May. 31, 2018 5:42 PM PDT

A weekend of trail and hiking related activities planned as the Bear Yuba Land Trust hosts a Celebration of Trails from Thursday evening through Sunday.The activities begin Thursday evening with a fireside chat at Inn Town Campground on Kidder Rd in Nevada City. Local Historian Hank Meals will lead the talk about te history of local trails from Indegenous peoples  to modern time uses. On Friday, Outreach and Communication Manager Laura Peterson says people can enjoy a beer or two at O’l Republic Brewery in Nevada City while supporting trails.

Listen to Laura Peterson

The Hike-a-thon takes place on a segment of the Pioneer Trail that parallels Highway 20. Peterson says people will be bussed from the Rood Center to the trailhead near White Cloud Campground and hike back to the Ol’ Republic Roadhouse which is the Old Five Mile House. There will be festive activgities at both the Roadhouse and original brewery all day long.
Activies culminate on Sunday with three hikes, a bike ride, and an equestrian event.

Listen to Laura Peterson

The trail bike ride is a women’s only event and is on the Hoop Trail. The equestrian ride is Lone Grave Trail.
For information on all of the Celebration of Trails activities vist the Bear Yuba Land Trust website BYLT.org

