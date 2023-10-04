Cell Phone Emergency Test at 11:20 AM

< Back to All News

Posted: Oct. 4, 2023 6:02 AM PDT

In an effort to test rapid deployment of an emergency alert system a national test is going to take place that should force a message to every cell phone in the country. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says this test is not of the local CODE RED system, but from a national level.

 

Beginning at 11:20 AM cell phones around the country will begin receiving test messages from the Wireless Emergency Alert System.
Renner says the message will indicate it is a test and no action needed.

 

If your phone does not receive a message Renner says to contact her at lisa.renner@nevadacountyca.org
Again, this is not a test of the CODE Red System, it is a National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

 

