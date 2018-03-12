Cell Tower Hearing Slated for Tuesday

It’s likely the final chance for ridge residents east of Nevada City to block construction of a 130-foot cell tower near their property that they say will obstruct views and decrease property values…

Johanna Finney is one of ten people appealing a decision by the Nevada County Zoning Administrator back in November to allow the tower, which A-T-and-T would reportedly use for cell service and broadband internet. The Board of Supervisors will hear that appeal tomorrow. Finney says the tower would be on private property, and that the proper notification was made in the newspaper and on the county website, but if you weren’t looking for it, you wouldn’t see it…

Finney also says there are errors and inconsistencies in the proposal, and there’s a more appropriate site for the tower that would be less restrictive, and would actually cost A-T-and-T less money. Therefore, she thinks they have a pretty good case…

The hearing is scheduled for the afternoon session of the Board of Supervisors meeting–1:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Rood Center.

