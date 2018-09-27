< Back to All News

Celtic Festival Is This Weekend

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 10:30 PM PDT

The 22nd Annual KVMR Celtic Festival begins this afternoon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday. Executive Producer John Taber says you’ll continue to find a strong cultural atmosphere…

click to listen to John Taber

Taber says that includes one very popular favorite…

click to listen to John Taber

Organizers say each year the festival also provides a professional performance venue for many young student musicians and dancers, to perform in front of a live audience and hone their craft. Workshops and sessions are held throughout the event, to provide musicians of every age and caliber an opportunity to learn from each other. The Festival is the main fundraising event of the year for KVMR and it regularly attracts over seven-thousand people. The gates open at 4 this afternoon and at 10am tomorrow and Sunday.

