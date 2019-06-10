< Back to All News

Cement Hill Area Holds Fire Evacuation Drill

Posted: Jun. 10, 2019 6:26 AM PDT

A group of Nevada county residents now know what it is like to be part of a large scale fire and evacuation drill. Residents in the Nevada City Cement Hill area including North Bloomfied and Lake Vera collaborated with Firewise and Fire Safe Communities, CalFire, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, and mulitple law enforcement and fire agencies from throughout northern California to experience a mock wildfire scenario. But just like in real life, CalFire Incident Commander Matt Wallen, said only nine of 24 expected units were able to respond because the others were on real fires. He said the units that did respond found some challenges with getting to all areas.*

One consistent message that came from both law enforcement and firefighters was to clear your property of dangerous vegetation and make your property visible.*

Communication also presented some challenges because Code Red notifications were not received by all residents, and topography also interfered with radio chatter between agencies. The evacuation portion of the drill went realtively smoothly, but officals warn that is becasue only a very small amount of resdients actually evacuated. The first community drill took place in Lake of The Pines during early spring.

