Census Taker Job Opportunities Here

There are still plenty of openings, if you want to help with a detailed, accurate 2020 census count for Nevada County. Kari D’Aloisio is with the Local Alliance For Workplace Development, at the Brighton Green Center. She says the Census Bureau wants to hire as many people as possible…

D’Aloisio says no specific qualifications are necessary…

You can apply on line at “2020 census-dot-gov/jobs”. D’Aloisio says Census Bureau representatives are available Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Alliance office, from 9am to noon, through the end of February for recruitment and training. She says the goal is to have the canvassing begin by no later than April.