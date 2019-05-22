Centennial Dam Advisory Measure Suggested

As the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors moved forward with a new process for updating the 50-year water management plan, this (Wed.) morning, Board Chairman Scott Miller suggested the possibility of an advisory measure for the Centennial Dam project…

The district’s counsel, Dustin Cooper, told the board that they have the legal authority to place such a non-binding measure on the ballot, either as a special election, or as part of a regularly-scheduled election. There are no scheduled elections this year. There was no comment from other board members or the public.The outcome of the vote could be included, as part of the process for updating what’s also called the Raw Water Master Plan. It’s also been suggested that further study of Centennial be placed on hold until after the update is completed. Meanwhile, Traci Sheehan, with the Foothills Water Network, says there are still a few pieces missing, regarding public input…

A number of public meetings are planned, starting later this year. The Board approved the Request for Proposals for hiring a consultant to run the process for updating the plan.