Centennial Dam Land Buys Questioned

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 12:03 PM PDT

With final reports and decisions regarding the Centennial Dam project at least months away, critics continue to hammer the Nevada Irrigation District about the proposal. At Wednesday morning’s meeting of the NID Board of Directors, there were more questions about the Board continuing to move forward with buying right-of-way properties in the Bear River Canyon. During the public comment period, Division One resident Michael Hillwell told the Board it was unwise to consider spending 1-point-8 million dollars to purchase a 4-point-8 acre parcel and home when environmental impact reports haven’t been completed and permits have not been issued…

click to listen to Michael Hillwell

The Board discussed the purchase in closed session. Former Nevada County Planning Commissioner Kurt Lorenz says the money could be better spent on infrastructure improvements in the district…

click to listen to Kurt Lorenz

NID Board members are not allowed, by law, to respond to public comments regarding issues that are not agendized. But Centennial critics have also been urging the Board to agendize the project at every meeting.

