Centennial Dam Opponents Rally At State Capitol

Dozens of Centennial Dam opponents rallied outside and inside the California Water Commission meeting in Sacramento Wednesday. That included from the South Yuba River Citizens League. Executive Director Melinda Booth says they wanted to thank the commission, during the public comment period, for its recent Public Benefit Ratio score of “zero”, while rejecting a funding request of over 11-million dollars.They also presented more than three-thousand letters opposing public funding of the project…

At their meeting last week, the Nevada Irrigation District Board voted to not appeal the score, since, they stated, it was only in reference to benefits for the Delta ecosystem, and not the local ecosystem. But Booth says that wasn’t the only criteria that was scored by the commission. She says Centennial would also provide zero cents of public ecosystem and recreational benefits for any area. Other groups represented included the Sierra Club, American River Watershed Institute, and the Foothills Water Network…

Meanwhile, NID has yet to pull its funding application.