< Back to All News

Centennial Dam Opponents Rally At State Capitol

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 6:13 PM PST

Dozens of Centennial Dam opponents rallied outside and inside the California Water Commission meeting in Sacramento Wednesday. That included from the South Yuba River Citizens League. Executive Director Melinda Booth says they wanted to thank the commission, during the public comment period, for its recent Public Benefit Ratio score of “zero”, while rejecting a funding request of over 11-million dollars.They also presented more than three-thousand letters opposing public funding of the project…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

At their meeting last week, the Nevada Irrigation District Board voted to not appeal the score, since, they stated, it was only in reference to benefits for the Delta ecosystem, and not the local ecosystem. But Booth says that wasn’t the only criteria that was scored by the commission. She says Centennial would also provide zero cents of public ecosystem and recreational benefits for any area. Other groups represented included the Sierra Club, American River Watershed Institute, and the Foothills Water Network…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Meanwhile, NID has yet to pull its funding application.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha