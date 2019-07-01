Centennial Dam Spending Cap Revived

A spending cap for the Centennial Dam project has been revived. It was originally proposed last October, when the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors held a town hall-style meeting to consider, and reject, a spending moratorium. Board Chairman Scott Miller’s original plan was to place the cap at two-million dollars, about half of what was being spent last year…

NID currently receives 20-million dollars a year, under a power purchase agreement with the utility. The previous board passed a cap not long after the town hall meeting, but then rescinded the resolution a few weeks later. Miller says the exact amount of the current cap proposal is still uncertain. Traci Sheehan, with the Foothills Water Network, praised the idea, during public comment at Wednesday’s Board meeting, while also saying that hard financial decisions are ahead for the district…

The South Yuba River Citizens League, which urged a moratorium at last fall’s meeting, also supports the proposal. It’s still under discussion by the district’s Administrative Practices Committee.