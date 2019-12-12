Centennial Spending Cap Approved

A spending cap regarding further spending on the Centennial Dam project has been approved by the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. About a year ago, the Board rescinded a resolution on a two-million dollar cap. Officials say NID is required to maintain a minimum level of due diligence, in order to keep its application alive with the state. Anticipated costs for the 2020 budget year total about 500-thousand dollars, which the Board approved on a split 3-2 vote. The River Policy Manager for the South Yuba River Citizens League, Ashley Overhouse, says they’ve been pushing the district to stop spending where legally possible…

But Overhouse says it’s just a one-year cap and the Board will revisit the issue in 2021…

The District has also temporarily suspended all property acquisitions regarding the project, in large part due to the PG and E bankruptcy. The bankruptcy threatens lucrative power contracts NID has with the utility.