Centennial Support To Be Maintained On NID Board

A man whose family has been farming for over 100 years in Nevada County is expected to be sworn in to the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors at their meeting during the second week of December. Chris Bierwagen was impressed with the huge lead he had election night…

Bierwagen had 70-percent of the vote, compared to just 29-percent for Bruce Herring for the Division Two seat that’s being vacated by John Drew. The result should also maintain a strong majority on the Board in support of the Centennial Dam project. Bierwagen says the project would greatly offset threats to the district’s water supply…

Bierwagen also says he doesn’t expect there’ll be any more effective water supply options from the Raw Water Master Plan Update. Meanwhile, incumbent William Morebeck is expected to be unseated by Laura Peters for the Division Four seat, which covers Placer County. She has major concerns about Centennial’s cost effectiveness, along with the third new member who will be joining the Board next month, Ricki Heck. Heck, who ran unopposed, is taking over for Nancy Webber, for the Division One seat.