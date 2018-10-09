Centennial Work Stoppage Request at NID Meeting

About six months after first receiving it, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors is formally considering a request to stop work activities related to the proposed Centennial Dam project. And the Board is holding a special meeting this evening, at a larger venue, to take public comments on the resolution. The South Yuba River Citizens League made the request. Executive Director Melinda Booth says that was after they heard the District announced plans to update its Raw Water Master Plan, which will look at other options for an improved and stable water supply…

SYRCL says NID has already spent 14-million dollars on Centennial, without a funding plan or water rights. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says a work stoppage has not been under consideration. But he says District policy requires such requests to be agendized. And the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley is being used, to handle what’s expected to be a flood of public comment…

The meeting begins at 6 this evening, with opponents of Centennial holding a rally outside the Veterans Hall at around 5.