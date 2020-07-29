Center For Arts May Close At End of Year

The Center for the Arts says it continues to expand cultural and educational offerings as they continue to lose ticket revenue. But Marketing Director Melissa Clark says without more funding, they’ll have to at least temporarily close at the end of the year…

click to listen to Melissa Clark

Center officials say they were fortunate enough to receive a PPP loan, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and 150-thousand dollars from the Economic Disaster Relief Fund. But Clark says it doesn’t look like they can tap into those sources again. And with large gatherings unlikely this year, that means their main source of revenue, live performances, will remain unavailable. It is hoped the gallery can stay open, but with tight coronavirus restrictions…

click to listen to Melissa Clark

Officials say many of their programs, such as arts education and open studios, as well as the broadcast series, are offered free, with donations, and they don’t even break even.