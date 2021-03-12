Center For Arts Shifts To Spring Conversations

The Center for the Arts’ virtual “In Conversation” series, featuring experts on a variety of topics, since the start of the year, is now shifting to spring topics. Marketing Director Melissa Clark says the next one, Sunday afternoon, features Alicia Funk…

And, two weeks later, on the 28th, will feature conversational help on planting spring flowers, with Angie Tomey of Little Boy Flowers. In-between those topics, on the 21st, Clark says you can get creative with LeeAnn Brook…

And in April, there’s a documentary about using medical cannabis to help mitigate the effects of chemotherapy, with a conversation to follow. Also, a conversation about brewing beer, with David Cowie from Three Forks Brewery and Bakery. The series is each Sunday afternoon at 4pm. Visit the Center for the Arts website to purchase a 10-dollar ticket. For members, it’s free.