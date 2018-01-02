< Back to All News

Committee to Discuss Center For the Arts Addition

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 12:12 PM PST

The first local government meeting of the year is Wednesday. The Grass Valley Development Review Committee will meet to consider an application by the Center for the Arts to add some space. Community Development Director Tom Last says they are going to re-configure the inside, but adding on to their downtown facility is why it comes before their board…

Listen to Tom Last 1

The outside addition, though, means the loss of parking spaces. They lose about seven from the proposed renovation, and the expansion would require about a dozen more. Last says one option the Center for the Arts has is to pay fees to what is called ‘in lieu parking’…

Listen to Tom Last 2

The meeting is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am at City Hall. If the Developmental Review Committee recommends approval, which is likely, the issue would then go to the Planning Commission later this month.

–gf

