It’s a place to take the kids this weekend where everyone can have a little fun. The Center for the Arts is holding a Family Fun Day tomorrow. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says it’s the third year of doing these events, and this one will feature lots of activities…

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Susan Jane Gillman is one of the storytellers. She says she’ll do an interactive one with the kids…

Listen to Susan Jane Gillman

The event is free. It’s at their temporary headquarters at 998 Plaza Drive from 10-2

–gf