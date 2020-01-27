Center For the Arts Hopes to Open in March

The Center for the Arts has a new target date for their grand re-opening…

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel 1

Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the delays have been due to what she calls ‘water intrusion’ issues, and now they are catching up with all of the different installations that have to be done. She says the renovation is really starting to come together…

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel 2

Work began on the downtown Grass Valley venue in May of 2018 and was first estimated to be completed by September of last year, but delays kept pushing the completion date back. Seating is being expanded and other amenties are being added. The original estimated cost of the project was four-point-three million dollars. Shows have been moved to other venues during the re-model.

–gf