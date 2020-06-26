Center For The Arts Live

< Back to All News

Jun. 26, 2020

Live performances kickoff at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley this evening- but there will be no audience present. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the Center has been working on a way to get around the fact that the state isn’t allowing large indoor gatherings yet. The brand new stage and theater at the Center is ready to go- and Manuel says, the Center is launching “From The Center” a series of live performances that will be broadcast from the stage via social media and public radio. The Eales of Newton is the inaugural virtual show.

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

The Earles of Newtown take to the stage from 7:00 til 8:00PM.
Later in July there are two more shows scheduled: Outlaws and Angels on July 17, and St. Nowhere on July 24.

