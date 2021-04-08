< Back to All News

Center For The Arts Planning Indoor Live Shows

Apr. 8, 2021

Although indoor live events will be allowed again in California, starting on the 15th, you won’t see any performances at the Center For The Arts in Grass Valley right away. But Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says it won’t be long. Nevada County may also be back in the Purple Tier next week, which wouldn’t allow such events. But Manuel says even in the Red or Orange Tier, attendance would still be so limited that it likely wouldn’t be financially feasible. However, they’ve already booked a number of shows for later in the year, or as soon as August, as the state plans for broader reopenings in June, along with an end to the Tier system…

And ahead of that, or in June and July, Manuel says they’re planning for outdoor concerts at the Fairgrounds on Saturdays…

Manuel says they’re also still honoring virtual performances through at least May. A multi-million-dollar rennovation of The Center For The Arts had only one live show before it was shut down by the pandemic.

