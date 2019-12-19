< Back to All News

Center For The Arts Project Solves Water Issues

Posted: Dec. 19, 2019 12:59 AM PST

The new year will also see the grand re-opening of the rennovated Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. That was scheduled to happen the first week in February. But it may be a little later. Executive Director Amber Joe Manuel says the main auditorium has had water intrusion issues for about 10 years, exacerbated by one of the wettest winters on record last year during construction. She says it was thought the problem had finally been solved a few weeks ago…

But Manuel says a team of waterproofing experts and engineers spent a couple of weeks troubleshooting the problem, at great additional expense. And despite the rain last weekend, the theatre was dry, with rennovations now resuming in the final stages…

Manuel says an exact re-opening date should be known today (Thurs.) or tomorrow. The Center for the Arts was closed in June of 2018, with the project starting in September of that year. In the meantime, there has been what’s called “Center-on-the-Go”, with shows taking place in various locations. The last scheduled one, in that format, is in January.

