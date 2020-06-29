Center for the Arts Summer Camps

< Back to All News

More opportunities for kids to get out of the house for part of the day, this time in Grass Valley at The Center for The Arts. The annual summer camps will be taking place at the Center beginning in late July. However, because space is limited, aearly enrollment is encouraged. Center Programs Manager, Brynn Farwell, says there are returning favorites and some new offerings as well.

Farwell says that the camp sizes are limited to allow for safe participation.

New this year are virtual camps for anyone that is concerned about meeting in person. There is a virtual writing camp and one in the works for comedy. There are also adult classes available.

More information and camp registration is available at the website CenterForThe Arts.org.

